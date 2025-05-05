Summertime are the busiest in the ER in our local hospitals. Christmastime is the second busiest time at the ER in New Jersey.

Oh my gosh I just remembered one year on Christmas Eve I was in the ER, I cut the tip of my finger off, using a scissors. I do remember the Emergency room being so busy and thinking, I'm not the only one doing something silly to get hurt. A simple mistake can be a trip to the ER.

A recent study from the National Institute of Health says that ERs typically see a rise in the number of patients they see due to slips, falls, cuts and workplace accidents during the holidays. Please try to be extra safe this holiday season.

Seven hospitals at the Jersey Shore just received an amazing A in safety. The website, hospitalsafetygrade.org just released their grades for SPRING 2025 and our hospitals close to home did great for safety.

When we talk safety from a hospital, this is what it means from hospitalsafetygrade.org: "When we talk about patient safety, we’re really talking about how hospitals and other health care organizations protect their patients from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections. While many hospitals are good at keeping their patients safe, some hospitals aren’t."

Hospitals in Ocean County, NJ that scored an A

*Community Medical Center - Toms River

*Hackensack Meridian Ocean University Medical Center - Brick

*Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus - Lakewood

*Hackensack Meridian Southern Ocean Medical Center - Manahawkin

Hospitals in Monmouth County, NJ that scored an A

*Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center - Neptune

*Hackensack Meridian Bayshore Medical Center - Holmdel

*Hackensack Meridian Riverview Medical Center - Red Bank

*Monmouth Medical Center - Long Branch

Congratulations to our hospitals. We are in great hands in Ocean and Monmouth Counties.

