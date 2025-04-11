Best Hole-In-The-Wall Burger Joint In New Jersey Among Best In America

Best Hole-In-The-Wall Burger Joint In New Jersey

Is the term "hole in the wall" a good one to attach to a restaurant? Hmm, I am not sure. Dictionary.com defines a "hole in the wall" as "a small dingy place, especially one difficult to find". I tend to think this term gives an eatery some "street cred" that makes sense? It means they skip the frills and just give you a good meal, and they are not in your face; you have to kinda search them out.

According to an article by Zoey Wallace for Chef Standards, "Forget the flashy chains and head to the hole-in-the-wall spots where flavor rules supreme! From hidden gems tucked away in bustling cities to charming dives in small towns. Get ready to explore the quirky, the unexpected, and the downright delicious. Each state has its own unique contribution to this list, ensuring that every burger lover finds their perfect bite."

So let's search for the best "hole in the wall" burger spot in New Jersey. According to Chef Standards, that place would be found in Bergen County. They list White Manna in Hackensack as the best hole in the wall burger joint in New Jersey.

"In Hackensack, New Jersey, White Manna is a timeless classic for burger lovers. This diner is famous for its sliders, cooked on a vintage grill that infuses each bite with a taste of nostalgia. The simple, yet flavorful burgers are a testament to quality and tradition. The retro setting adds to the charm, creating a bustling atmosphere where diners can enjoy a taste of the past. White Manna is a must-visit destination."

