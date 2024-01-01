Best High Schools in New Jersey and Some Are Among Best In The Nation

We are ready to get back to school for the second half of the year now that the holidays are over, so let's talk schools. Niche recently came out with their rankings for the Top 25 High Schools here in New Jersey and some of these High Schools are ranked among the best in America.

Here are Niche's 25 top-ranked high schools in New Jersey. All have overall Niche grades of A+ (This List Was Posted In A Recent Patch Article)

The Academy for Mathematics, Science, and Engineering, Rockaway High Technology High School, Lincroft Bergen County Academies, Hackensack Marine Academy of Technology and Environmental Science, Manahawkin Biotechnology High School, Freehold Union County Magnet High School, Scotch Plains Dr. Ronald E. McNair Academic High School, Jersey City Academy for Information Technology, Scotch Plains Bergen County Technical High School - Teterboro Academy for Allied Health Science, Scotch Plains West Windsor-Plainsboro High School South, West Windsor Union County Vocational-Technical High School, Scotch Plains West Windsor-Plainsboro High School North, West Windsor Millburn High School, Millburn Township Princeton High School, Princeton Tenafly High School, Tenafly Academy of Allied Health and Science, Neptune Marine Academy of Science and Technology, Highlands Middlesex County Academy for Science, Mathematics, & Engineering Technologies, Edison Northern Highlands Regional High School, Allendale Ridgewood High School, Ridgewood Northern Valley Regional High School - Demarest Summit Senior High School, Summit Livingston Senior High School, Livingston Northern Valley Regional High School - Old Tappan

The number one high school in New Jersey, according to Niche, is The Academy for Mathematics, Science, and Engineering, Rockaway (Pictured Above). This school is ranked #1 in New Jersey and is ranked #15 (Public High Schools) in America. By the way, the #1 ranked (Private High School) in New Jersey is Princeton International School of Math & Science, this school is ranked #2 in the nation!

