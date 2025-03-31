Best Foodie Neighborhood In New Jersey Ranks Among Best In America

New Jersey's BEST Foodie Neighborhood

What's better than a nice foodie restaurant? How about a foodie neighborhood! I stumbled across an article by Lovefoods' Lottie Woodrow that highlighted America's best "foodie neighborhoods".

Get our free mobile app

These neighborhoods usually offer a diverse selection of eateries and quality that make it a perfect place to visit time and time again. According to Lovefood, "We're talking about the enclaves that punch above their weight in the food stakes, whether that means a tiny (but talked about) neighborhood in a big city or a hub of restaurants that only locals know about. From up-and-coming destinations to legendary barbecue districts with worldwide acclaim, these neighborhoods are best visited with a sense of culinary adventure – and a big appetite."

Foodie Neighborhood Canva loading...

Lovefoods' pick for New Jersey is from Camden County. The article chose Collingswood as New Jersey's BEST foodie neighborhood. "This sleepy city east of Philadelphia is renowned for its fine dining scene, charming seasonal festivals and Saturday farmers' market. Collingswood was founded by Quakers and has specific laws around alcohol, but diners can bring their own beer or wine to drink in restaurants."

Foodie Neighborhood Canva loading...

The article added in addition, "The main action is centered around Haddon Avenue in the Downtown district; for Mexican classics with a fancy twist try Oasis Mexican Grill, where you can feast on lobster enchiladas or find modern Indian cuisine at Indiya."

So get set to take a ride to Collingswood and sample Downtown Haddon Avenue as sample some of the many restaurants that are there for you to enjoy. Let us know what your recommendations are and share your thoughts we always love getting our input.

Foodie Neighborhood Canva loading...

LOOK: These are the best lake towns to live in Stacker examined data from personal finance website WalletHub to determine the best lake towns to live in across the U.S. Gallery Credit: Stacker