Cookies are so popular because they combine comfort, convenience, and endless variety in one "cookie". They’re easy to grab as a quick snack or dessert, and their familiar flavors often remind people of childhood and family traditions.all

From soft and chewy to crisp and crunchy, cookies offer something for every taste and texture preference, and their versatility means they can be customized with all kinds of flavors. Beyond taste, cookies are also easy to share, making them a favorite at parties, holidays, and casual gatherings.

My favorite cookie, if I had to pick one, is probably the "chocolate chip". I have always had a sweet spot, pun intended, for chocolate chips, especially homemade ones. Used to be a big glass of milk with them, now it's a big mug of coffee.

Who is the Queen of Cookies in New Jersey?

According to NJMonthly.com, Wendy Kou is the Cookie Queen. She doesn't just make cookies; she creates giant cookies out of her kitchen in Livingston, New Jersey.

"These aren’t your ordinary cookies. Kou’s treats are single cookies baked to grandiose, ten-inch proportions, either stuffed with filling—ranging from Nutella to marshmallows—or shaped into distinct objects like footballs, Diet Coke cans, and even Labubu monsters."

Wendy Kou began baking as a hobby in 2018. Wendy now has a cookbook, Colossal Cookies. She has also made appearances on QVC and Good Morning America.

Have you tried Wendy's giant cookies? These cookies definitely sound like I need to investigate.

