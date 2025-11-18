When it comes to standout Chinese dining in New Jersey, few names carry the prestige and warmth of this one Chinese restaurant.

With its locations in Denville and Montclair, this family-run gem has become a beloved destination for food lovers across the state, and beyond, thanks to its exceptional cuisine, stunning decor, and decades of culinary tradition.

A Legacy of Flavor and Family

Hunan Taste’s story began in 1986, when they opened their first restaurant in Denville with one clear vision: to bring authentic, high-quality Chinese cooking to New Jersey.

Signature Dishes That Define Perfection

The menu offers a masterful blend of flavor, balance, and texture. Foodies consistently praise the crispy sesame chicken, which strikes the perfect harmony of sweetness and crunch, and the Grand Marnier shrimp, a refined spin on the traditional walnut shrimp, according to lovefood.com.

Each dish highlights the kitchen’s focus on freshness, precision, and presentation, hallmarks that have made Hunan Taste a repeat favorite among critics and customers alike.

New Jersey’s Culinary Crown Jewel

Over the years, Hunan Taste has earned widespread recognition as one of the best Chinese restaurants in New Jersey, and even one of the most celebrated in America, according to lovefood.com.

Its combination of authentic recipes, family heritage, and elegant atmosphere has turned it into a true dining landmark.

Whether it’s a family gathering, a night out with friends, or a special celebration, Hunan Taste delivers a meal that feels both timeless and unforgettable.

A Taste That Transcends Time

For nearly four decades, Hunan Taste has remained a shining example of what happens when tradition, craftsmanship, and passion come together on one menu.

More than just a restaurant, it’s a must-visit destination for anyone who believes that great food tells a story all its own.

