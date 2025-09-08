There’s something timeless about a well-crafted chicken sandwich, and one spot at the Jersey Shore has managed to elevate it to award-winning levels.

A National Shoutout for a Local Favorite

As highlighted by lovefood.com, The Galley in Asbury Park has secured its place on the list of the best chicken sandwiches in the country, representing New Jersey with its fiery Nashville Hot Chicken.

What Makes This Sandwich Stand Out

This sandwich is anything but ordinary. The process starts with chicken thighs marinated in buttermilk, which locks in tenderness and deep flavor. Next comes a coating of seasoned Cajun breading, fried to create a crispy golden crust. The heat builds with The Galley’s house-made Nashville hot sauce, striking the ideal balance between spicy and flavorful rather than overwhelming.

The Galley and Pizza & Eatery Facebook page / Asbury Park

But it doesn’t stop there, the toppings bring the sandwich together. Tangy pickles cut through the richness, chili aioli adds a creamy kick, and fresh arugula delivers a peppery crunch.

Get our free mobile app

All of these layers are stacked on a soft bun, creating a combination of textures and flavors that’s smoky, spicy, tangy, and refreshing in every bite.

Why Food Lovers Are Flocking to The Galley

Praised by lovefood.com for its bold taste and thoughtful execution, the Nashville Hot Chicken has earned the title of New Jersey’s best chicken sandwich and stands among the most impressive in the United States.

While The Galley built its reputation on inventive pizzas, this sandwich has become a must-try dish drawing locals and travelers alike.

Keep Reading: New Jersey's Deadliest Intersections

For anyone seeking a sandwich worth remembering, a trip to The Galley in Asbury Park belongs at the top of the list.

These Deliciously Retro Food Photos Will Make You Hungry for the '70s From perfectly chilled shrimp cocktail to fast food that felt like a night out, '70s food wasn’t just about eating, it was a full-on cultural moment. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz