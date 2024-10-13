This Is The Place You Can Get The Best Bacon In New Jersey

The experts have revealed the one place in New Jersey where you can get the best bacon in the state.

It's hard to argue that bacon has taken over the world. Everywhere you turn there is a new type of bacon-flavored product.

The Best Bacon In New Jersey

Experts say there is one place in New Jersey all bacon lovers have to try because they have the best in the state.

Photo by David Trinks on Unsplash Photo by David Trinks on Unsplash loading...

Our friends at Taste Of Home have determined the best place to get bacon in each state, and their choice for the Garden State is solid. Congratulations to Haines Pork Shop in Mickleton.

Get our free mobile app

Mickleton is a town in Gloucester County, and the Haines pork story started way back in the late 1800s.

The Bacon Varieties Are Endless

Bacon lovers will be in hog heaven (sorry, I just had to do that) with all the bacon choices at Haines.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Choose from Canadian Bacon, turkey bacon, pepper bacon and so much more. They are butchering and smoking experts with generations of experience.

Read More: The Most Famous Restaurant In New Jersey

It seems that bacon popularity has been on a meteoric rise in the past few years, and it has led to bacon-flavored items popping up everywhere.

Bacon Products Are Popping Up Everywhere

You can find everything these days from bacon-flavored soda to bacon lip balm and even bacon breath mints.

Photo by Antonio Barroro on Unsplash Photo by Antonio Barroro on Unsplash loading...

If you decide to keep your bacon passion to the actual meat, then Haines is an amazing place to start.

The Most Beautiful Restaurants In New Jersey Gallery Credit: Russell Lewis