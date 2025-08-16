Easy Access from NYC to Paradise on the Jersey Shore

There is still a lot of summer left, and if you are in the New York City area and are looking for an escape that's only 60 minutes from the Big Apple, then this New Jersey "hidden gem" may just be the answer for you!

A Quick Getaway to New Jersey’s Most Scenic Shoreline

Just 1 hour and you go from the crowded, busy, and hot streets of New York City to the beautiful beaches of Allenhurst, Monmouth County, New Jersey. According to an article from Islands, "Along the Jersey Shore are spacious beach resorts like Wildwoods, as well as the borough of Allenhurst, which is special not only for its 60-mile distance from New York City, but for its land that gives visitors some of the most scenic shorelines in the state."

Why is Allenhurst, New Jersey, A Hidden Gem?

Allenhurst, New Jersey, is a small seaside gem. Allenhurst has a quiet, clean beach and views of both the Atlantic Ocean and Deal Lake that create a beautiful setting, while its beautiful homes give the town a storybook feel.

With just a few hundred residents, it’s friendly, walkable, and close-knit, offering a sense of community that’s rare to find. Summers are relaxing, and small shops and eateries make everyday life feel laid back and inviting. Perfect for a getaway from the Big Apple or anywhere in New Jersey.

Where to Stay in Allenhurst, New Jersey?

According to Islands, while there aren't many places for visitors to stay in Allenhurst, the Berkeley Oceanfront Hotel is about 1 mile away in Asbury Park and offers rooms with lake, city, and ocean views. Rates start at around $230 per night.

For a less pricey option that's about the same distance from Allenhurst, there's the Asbury Hotel on Fifth Avenue in Asbury Park, which offers rooms starting at $180 a night.

Have you stayed or visited Allenhurst this summer? Give us your review and tell us what you thought of this hidden gem in Monmouth County.

