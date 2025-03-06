2025 Beach Badge Prices for the Jersey Shore in New Jersey

Discover the latest on Jersey Shore beach badge prices for 2025! Learn about early bird discounts and special offers for locals.

March is here, spring will be here before we know it. The Jersey Shore is ready for summer.

Our beautiful beaches, soft sand, and awesome boardwalks have something for everyone in New Jersey and beyond.

The beach towns of the Jersey Shore have started to announce the prices for the beach badges for the 2025 season. The pricing is from season passes and single day passes to get on the beaches in New Jersey.

This is something we in New Jersey have been talking about forever, should New Jerseyans have to pay to get on our beaches. My big answer is "NO". We are the only place in the world where we have to pay to get on our beaches.

If you go to the beach everyday or at least two to three times a week, I would get a season badge and buy them early or buy them now, there are some discounts. The pre-season discounts are what we locals have to jump on.

Some of our local beaches here in Ocean and Monmouth County are rather expensive, and some not so bad. And, as you know most beaches you have to pay to get on.

It's so nice to see beaches are free for our veterans. Senior prices are also a lot cheaper on most beaches. Most New Jersey beaches are free for the young kids, mostly 12 and under.

The countdown is on to Memorial Day weekend 2025 and I am ready to sit on one of our beautiful beaches, feet in the sand and enjoying everything our beaches have to offer. Check out our local beach badge prices for the 2025 season, thanks to nj.com. Some beach badge prices have not been released yet, but most are, here they are:

2025 Jersey Shore Beach Badges Prices Gallery Credit: Sue Moll