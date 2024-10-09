Be Aware of a New Brushing Scam in New Jersey

Prime Day is happening again this week from October 8th 2024 through October 9th at 11:59 pm.

Mystery Packages Unveiled: The Truth Behind Brushing Scams On Prime Day

Have you ever got a box from Amazon and you're confused by the contents? You don't remember buying this?? This is most likely if you or someone in your household did not order it a target of something called a brushing scam.

It's happened to me with a ring. A pretty ring, but I knew I didn't buy it. But, the package had my name on it, like I ordered it.

According to the Better Business Bureau, just like my ring, I was receiving a brushing scam. That package with a ring in it, with my name on it, I was scammed. It was weird. I had no idea what it was. I first thought, my husband sent it to me, he didn't.

It might not come from Amazon, but they are the most common retailer associated with this scam.

I asked some listeners if they've ever heard of this. The majority of you said no, but there were a couple of you that received some lame and cool things. Some merchandise that were received - seeds, jewelry, and even a speaker.

So, what exactly is the "Brushing Scam?"

The retailer or sender is usually a third-party retailer. They sent you this product so that they can leave a glowing five-star review of their product under your name or the name on the package. Higher ratings means more sales for retailers. But, they have your name and know your address, this is just weird.

THERE is GOOD NEWS: Say you get something really cool like a Bluetooth speaker or something you really, really want -you can keep it. The Federal Trade Commission explains: "By law, companies can’t send unordered merchandise to you, then demand payment. That means you never have to pay for things you get but didn’t order. You also don’t need to return unordered merchandise. You’re legally entitled to keep it as a free gift."

THE BAD NEWS: The United States Postal Service, which sometimes unwillingly becomes the carrier delivering these scam packages, this means that your information has likely been leaked somewhere online.

If one scammer has your information, other scammers most likely have your information, too. Hopefully, they do not have access to your credit card information and bank information.

If you get one of these surprise packages that you didn't order and no one else ordered it for you, double check your accounts and make sure no money was removed from your bank account or from your credit card.

After I received the ring, I double checked all my accounts for several months and no money was taken from my accounts, thank goodness. That was the only "fake" package I received.

But, now what's happening and this didn't happen to me, but some scammers are putting a QR code on the package. Law enforcement says that you should NEVER scan a QR code in a box from an unknown sender. Doing so could allow the scammers to access both personal information and financial information, like the credit or debit cards you have linked to your Apple Pay, stored inside your phone.

If you are a victim of a Brushing Scam, what should you do?

The USPS says check your bank statements, credit cards and change passwords on different websites you shop on. Definitely, notify the retailer. Remember, also if the product is something organic like seeds, food, or plants, contact authorities immediately.

