If you are unfamiliar with Dave Portnoy, he is the founder of Barstool Sports and a popular internet personality. Dave does a very popular social media food segment "one bite" and as the name implies, Dave takes one bite (ok maybe two or three lol) of a pizza and then gives the pizzeria a review and score and folks love this segment. So as you can see Dave has a close connection to pizza, so it's no surprise he is reaching out to help a pizzeria that suffered a devastating fire.

The pizzeria that is trying to rebuild is right here in New Jersey. The pizzeria is Al Santillo's Brick Oven Pizza located in Elizabeth, New Jersey. Santillo's burned down in January and is now looking to make a comeback. According to the Patch, "Portnoy announced last week that he will be donating all ticket sales to his One Bite Pizza Festival to Al Santillo." This will help Santillo's Brick Oven Pizza rebuild its brick oven pizzeria, located at 639 South Broad Street in Elizabeth.

Here is Dave's visit to Santillo's five years ago in 2019 for an episode of One Bite.

According to Patch, "We need Santillos, we need Elizabeth NJ, this place rebuilt," said Portnoy. "Every cent on this ticket is going right to Al. We are going to rebuild Santillo's, get 'em going. This is for Al. This is for the pizza community. This is for local business."

The One Bite Pizza Festival 2024 takes place on September 14th at Randall's Island Park in New York City.

