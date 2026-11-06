There’s something about a miniature train rolling through a festive holiday village that brings out the kid in all of us! If you love Christmas traditions, you’ll want to make a stop in Barnegat this December for a little holiday magic.

The Holiday Model Trains display is celebrating its fifth anniversary, and families are invited to enjoy this festive tradition at the Barnegat Recreation Center. It's a wonderful opportunity to slow down, take in the holiday scenery, and enjoy something that brings generations together.

A Holiday Tradition for the Whole Family

Whether you're bringing the little ones, visiting with grandparents, or simply love watching model trains wind their way through a beautifully decorated holiday setting, this is a fun way to get into the Christmas spirit.

Even better? Admission is completely FREE! So gather the family, bundle up, and make a little time for this old-fashioned holiday favorite.

When to See the Holiday Trains in Barnegat

The display will be open on the following December 2026 dates:

Tuesdays: December 1st, 8th and 15th, from 5:30–8 PM

Fridays: December 4th, 11th and 18th, from 5:30–8 PM

Saturdays: December 5th, 12th and 19th, from 9:30 AM–12:30 PM

Location: Barnegat Recreation Center, 900 West Bay Avenue, Barnegat, NJ.

Five years of holiday memories and counting! It's free, festive, and a lovely way to celebrate the season right here in Ocean County.

Keep Reading: What Was Your First Jersey Shore?

And you never know, this could become one of those special little traditions your family looks forward to every year! So, whether you're a longtime train enthusiast or just looking for something fun and festive to do around Ocean County, Barnegat is ready to welcome you aboard. Don't forget to bring your camera and capture a little Christmas magic along the way!

IN PHOTOS: 100 Years of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Stacker curated a selection of photographs from the past century of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to help illustrate the history of the iconic event. Gallery Credit: Stacker