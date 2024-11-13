10 Things Banned from Mailing from New Jersey

Holiday shipping is coming quickly. Some things are banned from mailing in New Jersey and other states in the country and out of the country.

On-line shopping is easy for those who live in different states, it's real simple to ship presents right to their front porch from the retailer's website. It's a huge time saver, especially if you forgot a family member that does not live right next door.

There are so many wonderful gifts that are home-made that you could send, too. Instead of buying gifts on-line. How about something home-made like crafts? Possibly a painting and maybe even a blanket that is personal and your family member and friends will love.

If you are mailing out your Christmas presents, home-made or store bought, there are some time cut-offs from mailing this holiday season. Here are the United State Postal Service send-by-dates for the 2024 holiday season, especially if you want the packages to arrive by Christmas:

*USPS Ground Advantage: December 18th, 2024

*First-Class Mail Service: December 18th, 2024

*Priority Mail Service: December 19th, 2024

*Priority Mail Express Service: December 21st, 2024

Dates exclude Hawaii and Alaska, please ask your post office about those states.

What is banned from mailing from New Jersey?

The USPS has a prohibited items list on their Shipping Restrictions page.

This means that if your a regular New Jerseyan, you can't legally send them in the mail. From the United States Postal Service, here are the things weird or not that can not be mailed from New Jersey. Some are just common sense items.

