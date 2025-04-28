Bankrupt Popular Restaurant Chain Has Closed Over Half Its Locations In 6 Months

This Popular Restaurant Closes 50% Of Its Locations

This popular restaurant chain, which has locations throughout New Jersey, has filed for bankruptcy and has now closed about half its restaurant locations. If you live here in the Garden State, there is probably a good chance you have eaten at TGI Fridays at one point or another. I know our family has, and we have a "Fridays" close to our home.

In a recent article posted by The Street, they outline how TGI Fridays has closed about half its restaurants since filing for bankruptcy. "The restaurant company on Oct. 21, 2024, listed 213 locations in 29 states on its website locator, but by Oct. 29, it had adjusted the list to 163 U.S. locations on the locator site. The company had about 550 franchise locations in 55 countries at the time."

According to the company, "There are 6 TGI Fridays locations remaining in New Jersey. These are located in Manahawkin, Linden, East Windsor, Turnersville, Burlington Township, and West Orange."

According to Wikipedia, TGI Fridays was founded 60 years ago in 1965 by Alan Stillman and Daniel R Scoggin. The first location was in New York City. The chain filed for bankruptcy in the United States on November 2, 2024. "The chain peaked in 2008, having 601 restaurants in the US generating $2 billion in revenue. By 2023, sales had fallen to $728 million."

With only half a dozen locations left in New Jersey, we wonder just how long possibly before TGI Fridays is gone from the Garden State. No word on any future closings at this time, but we will keep you up to date when news becomes available.