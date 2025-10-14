This is exciting: the baseball touring league, the Banana Ball World Tour, is coming to New Jersey, and it's going to be a fun series as the Party Animals and the Loco Beach Coconuts visit Ocean County next summer.

Get our free mobile app

Who Are The Savannah Bananas?

The Savannah Bananas are a fun, entertaining baseball team based in Savannah, Georgia. They’re known for mixing baseball with comedy, dancing, and fan interaction, kind of like a mix between a game and a show. Instead of focusing only on competition, they focus on entertainment, calling their style “Banana Ball.” Their games feature unique rules, constant energy, and players who often perform silly stunts or dance routines, making them popular nationwide.

A Look at the History of the Savannah Bananas

The Savannah Bananas, founded in 2016 in Savannah, Georgia, are a baseball team known for mixing the sport with entertainment. Their fun “Banana Ball” style features fast games, dancing players, and crowd involvement. By 2022, they began touring nationwide, turning baseball into a lively, show-style experience.

A Holiday Tradition Returns To The PNC Bank Arts Center

A Holiday Tradition Returns To The PNC Bank Arts Center

When Is The Banana Ball World Tour Coming To Ocean County, New Jersey?

The Banana Ball World Tour is coming to Ocean County, New Jersey, in June of 2026. The Party Animals will play a three-game series against the Loco Beach Coconuts at Shoretown Ballpark in Lakewood, New Jersey, the home of the Jersey Shore BlueClaws.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The Party Animals and Coconuts will play June 11th, 12th, and 13th at Shoretown Ballpark. This game will draw thousands, and the BlueClaws are delighted to host the tour and bring "Banana Ball" to the Jersey Shore.

The Banana Ball World Tour consists of six teams that are touring the nation:

Savannah Bananas

Party Animals

Loco Beach Coconuts

Firefighters

Texas Tailgaters

Indianapolis Clowns

CLICK HERE to enter the Banana Ball World Tour ticket lottery.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

16 Wildest Foods Sold in NFL Stadiums Pizza Burgers? Cotton Candy Burritos? Cannoli Nachos? It must be football season! Gallery Credit: Matthew Wilkening