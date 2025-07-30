Bikini vibes in Atlantic City! Contest coming to Bally’s—who’s ready for a summer showdown?

The forecast calls for sunshine, and Atlantic City will be the place to be this Saturday, August 2nd, for the big Bally's Bikini Contest! This will be a huge competition, and it's just days away.

Get our free mobile app

Bally’s Atlantic City to Host High-Energy Bikini Contest

Bally’s Beach Bar, the ultimate seaside spot serving cocktails and food with an oceanfront view at Bally’s Atlantic City, will host a high-energy bikini contest this Saturday, August 2nd.

The summer fun takes place this Saturday, August 2nd, at 2 pm at Bally’s Beach Bar at Bally’s Atlantic City at 1900 Boardwalk in Atlantic City, NJ 08401.

Bold bikinis, standout personalities, and beachside beauties will take center stage as contestants compete for a variety of prizes, including a grand prize trip to Caymus Vineyards in Napa Valley, California, valued at $4,000.

Participants and fans alike can enjoy the contest with bites, signature cocktails, and beverage specials at Beach Bar, as well as a full lineup of live entertainment starting at 1 p.m.

Are you up for the challenge? Registration is still available here for participants aged 21 and older. So if you are interested, get registered now, and good luck this Saturday.

Read More: One of the Most Charming and Relaxing Coastal Towns in America is in New Jersey

It will be an exciting weekend in Atlantic City, and folks will enjoy a fun summer afternoon as contestants battle for the top prize. Good luck to all those who are competing.

Atlantic City Shawn Michaels loading...

LOOK: Iconic products released the year you were born American history can often be remembered through our consumer habits. That's why Stacker ranked the iconic products released from the year you were born, starting in 1919. From Slurpees to iPods, this list is a pop culture-infused trip down memory lane. Gallery Credit: Stacker