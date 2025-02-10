Baby Boomers No Longer Want to Live In New Jersey

17 States In America That Boomers Don't Want To Live In

Let's first define the "Baby Boomer" or "Boomer." According to Wikipedia, "The United States Census Bureau defines baby boomers as "individuals born in the United States between mid-1946 and mid-1964". Landon Jones, in his book Great Expectations: America and the Baby Boom Generation (1980), defined the span of the baby-boom generation as extending from 1946 through 1964."

So basically, the "Baby Boomers" are anyone aged 65 to 79 years old. They are pretty much the "retirement" generation, as most are either now retired or planning to retire soon. So this article from "Country Going" is about 17 states in America that retirees don't want to live in.

According to Country Going, "The majority of boomers have reached retirement age, and that means they want somewhere safe and comfortable to live, preferably with low living costs. Unfortunately, many states don’t meet these requirements."

Here is the list of the 17 states:

New Jersey

California

New York

Illinois

Connecticut

Louisiana

Michigan

Maryland

Massachusetts

Rhode Island

Hawaii

Nevada

West Virginia

Alaska

Mississippi

Oklahoma

Kentucky

Country Going had this to say about New Jersey, "Redfin writes, “The cost of living in Newark, one of New Jersey’s major cities, is a striking 18% higher than the national average.” This high cost of living will stop boomers from wanting to live in New Jersey. Things such as house prices and high daily expenses can be unaffordable."

Personally, I'm Gen X (45 TO 60 Years of Age) and as I approach the "retirement years" I'll begin to look at places I'd like to spend retirement. I do like living in New Jersey, but maybe being on a fixed income I may have to reevaluate, but for now I love the Garden State.

Share your thoughts and what state you are planning your retirement living in.

