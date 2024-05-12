Babies”R”Us Is Coming Back To 13 New Jersey Locations!👶

Parents Check This Out! Babies "R" Us is coming back to Jersey

I remember when our kids were little we would take them to Babies "R" Us and pick out things we needed and get some nice clothes for them as well. It was great because they specialized in tiny teenie products made just for, yes you guessed it, babies. It was always a very productive stop when we went to Babies "R" Us.

So how is Babies "R" Us making a comeback with over a dozen new locations in New Jersey? It's actually quite simple and a very good marketing idea. Instead of needing all new brick-and-mortar buildings and real estate, Babies "R" Us is teaming up with a popular retailer.

Babies "R" Us will be opening 13 new locations at select Kohl's stores around the Garden State. According to a recent Patch article, "The first Babies"R"Us shops inside the department stores will open this August, with plans to roll them out in 200 locations this fall, Kohl's announced in March."

Babies Canva loading...

Where Are New Babies "R" Us Locations Opening In New Jersey? (Kohls)

Kohl's revealed Wednesday that Babies "R" Us will reach New Jersey stores in the following locations:

Bergen Town Center (Paramus)

Clifton

Hamilton Township (Mercer County)

Hillsborough

Jersey City

Mantua

Ramsey

Secaucus

Toms River

Turnersville

Voorhees

Wayne

Woodland Park

Babies "R" Us began closing stores about six years ago when its parent company Toys "R" Us began closing locations. The new (Kohl's locations) "will range from 750 to 2,500 feet of space featuring baby gear, apparel and more."

