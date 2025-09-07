At Home Stores In NJ Closing: We Have The Locations
Which At Home Stores Are Closing in NJ?
Why Is At Home Closing Stores?
What Shoppers Need to Know About At Home Closings
According to The Hill, "Three months after filing for bankruptcy, Texas-based home decor chain At Home is preparing to close more than two dozen stores before the end of the year."
If you are not familiar, “At Home” is a big-box home decor superstore chain that specializes in a huge variety of products for decorating, furnishing, and organizing homes. Think of "At Home" as a one-stop shop for nearly everything you’d need to style or refresh any room in your house.
"At Home" Stores That Are Closing in New Jersey
- Middletown Township, 1361 N-35
- Ledgewood, 461 Route 10 East
- Princeton, 301 Nassau Park Boulevard
"At Home" was founded in 1979 in Texas. Originally, it was called Garden Ridge Pottery. The company re-branded in 2014.
Other "At Home" Locations To Close
In Pennsylvania
- Pittsburgh, 720 Clairton Boulevard
In New York
- Rego Park, 6135 Junction Boulevard
- Bronx, 300 Baychester Avenue
- Nanuet, 5101 Fashion Drive
According to The Hill, these stores will close by the end of this month (September).
Have you shopped at "At Home"? Was it a good experience for you and your family? In full disclosure, I have not shopped at "At Home". I do not have any experience to refer to, but let us know what you thought. Post your comments and sound off.
