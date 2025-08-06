If you're looking for style, sophistication, and a little slice of coastal luxury, one Monmouth County hotel has officially set the bar.

According to a recent feature by FarandWide, this standout property has been crowned the chicest hotel in all of New Jersey.

From its sleek modern design to its upscale amenities and undeniable local charm, it’s the perfect blend of boutique elegance and Jersey Shore cool, and now, it’s getting the recognition it deserves.

What is the Chicest Hotel in New Jersey?

App.com recently published a piece that highlighted the FarndWide article featuring the chicest hotels in America, and the pick for New Jersey is The Asbury in Asbury Park, NJ.

The Asbury Hotel opened in 2016 as the first new hotel in Asbury Park in over 50 years. Once a Salvation Army retirement home, it was transformed into a trendy boutique hotel with a modern, artsy vibe.

Designed to reflect the city’s music and cultural roots, The Asbury quickly became a key part of Asbury Park’s revival and a symbol of its stylish comeback.

If you are looking for other "chic" hotels in the Tri-state area, app.com added these picks:

Delaware: The Quoin Hotel

New Jersey: The Asbury

New York: Virgin Hotels NYC

Pennsylvania: The Rittenhouse Hotel

What is your review of The Asbury if you have stayed there? We'd love to get your thoughts. Personally, I enjoy boutique hotels; they just have a certain vibe that's different and individual. I have not stayed at The Asbury yet, so I'm not sure about the hotel, but eventually I will get around to it.

