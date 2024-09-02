Are NJ Residents at Risk of Deadly Mosquito-Borne Virus?

"NJ Residents Urged to Take Precautions Against Deadly Mosquito-Borne Virus"

It is mosquito season and until we get cold weather moving in it is a time in the Garden State to deal with mosquitos. Living in South Jersey I have dealt with my fair share of mosquitos, so I know they can be a real pest during summer at the Jersey Shore.

According to a report from thedigestonline.com, "Health officials in New Jersey are advising residents to use mosquito repellent and implement protective measures after multiple mosquito pools tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE)."

In addition "In New Jersey, the virus has been detected in mosquito pools across Hunterdon, Monmouth, Morris, and Union counties. The state has also confirmed one human case of EEE in Atlantic County this year. However, details about the severity of the infection or the individual’s current condition have not been disclosed. Since 2010, six human cases of EEE have been recorded in New Jersey."

So remember for the remainder of this summer if you're going to be in mosquito-prone areas to apply insect repellent. This way you are better protected against any risks with mosquitos.

"To reduce the risk of infection, residents are advised to use insect repellent, wear protective clothing, and avoid outdoor activities during peak mosquito activity. Eliminating standing water around homes, where mosquitoes breed, can also help reduce the risk."

As always if you have any medical concerns about mosquito-born illnesses contact your physician. Additionally, "For more information, the New Jersey Department of Health provides updated data and guidance on its website."

