Are New Jersey Roads Getting Better or Worse?

How is Driving In New Jersey?

According to recent reports, "New Jersey spends approximately $1.1 million per mile on state-controlled highways, which is the highest amount in the nation, making it the most expensive state for road maintenance per mile." Think about that, the MOST EXPENSIVE state in America for road maintenance per mile.

Additionally, "New Jersey’s highway system ranked dead last in the nation in road conditions and cost effectiveness in the nonprofit Reason Foundation’s Annual Highway Report. It was the third year in a row that New Jersey lagged behind all other states in the report."

What about driving safety? According to the New Jersey Department of Transportation, "the average number of reported car accidents in New Jersey is around 320,000 per year."

Have you had an accident driving in New Jersey? Have you had more than one? Road conditions and safety factor heavily into whether you feel New Jersey roadways are getting better or worse.

What do YOU think about New Jersey roadways? YOU drive them so we wanted to know what YOU think of our roads in the Garden State:

Joe: After the road construction they don't know how to repave it

Nelson: Better cause we are fixing them #trucklife

Laurie: Worse…not sure if it’s the actual roads or the people driving on the roads that are making the roads worse

Linda: Worse, much more congested and distracted drivers!

Sandra: Worse! Too many aggressive drivers in a rush to go nowhere faster. Less common courtesy on the roads imo.

Bob: I know one thing rt 37 is getting right up there with rt 9

Mary: Worse...the road rage is not good.

Patricia: We have liberal demonrats in control ..they do nothing but line their own pockets ..New Jersey is the most corrupt state as far as government goes.

