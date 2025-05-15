Another Beloved Pizzeria is Closing in Ocean County, New Jersey

It's sad to see another place possibly close in Ocean County. These restaurants and businesses become part of the community we live.

So many of my listeners loved this place, now they'll have to find another favorite.

This family owned pizza place loved their employees and more than anything loved serving the community and town it's been well over 14 years.

It's always been one of my favorite places to grab a slice or grab a couple of plain pizzas, I always loved it.

It sure sounds like they're closing their doors forever in Lacey Township.

What home-town pizza place is closing in Ocean County?

Espo's Pizzeria & Italian Grille located at 629 Rt 9 in Lanoka Harbor.

From Espo's Pizzeria & Italian Grille Facebook page: "After 14 + Years in Business, I've decided to Sell My Pizzeria. It's been an Honor to Serve the Community of Lacey & Visitors from all over the world. Thank You to Everyone for All the Wonderful Memories, We will Cherish them Forever. To All My Loyal Customers- Thank You for your Business & Loyalty over the Years, it's been Greatly Appreciated. Our Teamwork is what made Espo's Successful so I Thank You from the Bottom of My Heart. I Wish Everyone The Absolute Best in Life!!!"

Hopefully someone buys it and keeps it going. I'm not sure of the official closing date, you might be able to grab one more slice from Espo's Pizzeria.

"Thank you" for the delicious pizza. Several fans of Espo's wrote on Facebook saying "thank you" for always being my pizza place for the last 10 years, another fan wrote, "I'll miss your mushroom pizza." There were so many more Facebook users writing such nice things.

