An Infectious Disease Has Increased 1,500% Nationwide How Will It Affect New Jersey?

An Infectious Disease Has Increased 1,500% Nationwide

Two diseases, with spiking rates, could be showing signs of returning childhood diseases, according to a recent report from Patch. "An ongoing measles outbreak may be the “canary in the coal mine” signaling public health dangers as vaccine hesitancy grows, according to a new report from the investigative journalism site ProPublica."

Another illness that's causing some concern from doctors in New Jersey is "pertussis," otherwise known as "whooping cough". According to health officials, "The most effective way to prevent whooping cough is through vaccination . The recommended vaccines are DTaP for children and Tdap for adolescents and adults."

Personally, I have never dealt with pertussis, which is a heavy, persistent cough (whooping cough). According to reports, whooping cough cases have increased 1,500 percent nationwide.

There has also been a rise in measles cases. "Cases have been confirmed in 25 jurisdictions: New Jersey, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, , New Mexico, New York City, New York State, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, and Washington."

According to the CDC, the best way to prevent the disease is to get vaccinated. "The best way to protect against measles is with the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. MMR is safe and effective. Two doses of MMR vaccine are about 97% effective at preventing measles; one dose is about 93% effective."

As always, if you have any questions concerning your health, please consult your physician.

A measles, mumps and rubella vaccine on a countertop A measles, mumps and rubella vaccine on a countertop (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File) loading...

