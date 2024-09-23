America’s Oldest Mayor Is From New Jersey And Celebrated His 100th Birthday

Happy 100th Birthday To Mayor Vito Perillo

I guess you can say you have a lot of experience when you are a veteran politician, but when you are the oldest Mayor in the United States, I guess you could say you have a lifetime, and more, of experience. That's the case for this New Jersey Mayor who just celebrated his 100th birthday this past weekend.

Vito Perillo via Facebook

Let's tell you a bit about the honorable Vito Perillo the Mayor of Tinton Falls, New Jersey. This Monmouth County Mayor is the oldest Mayor in America, Vito is now 100 years old and he celebrated this milestone birthday this past weekend. According to App.com, "Perillo will turn 100 years old this Sunday, Sept. 22. And he can still devour a piece of birthday cake, drink a cup of Dunkin’ Donuts coffee and run a town. He credits his longevity to years of playing golf and perhaps a glass of wine daily."

What an accomplishment for the newly crowned "centurion" who hit the big 1-0-0. Mayor Perillo was born on September 22, 1924. Calvin Coolidge was President and gas cost 24 cents a gallon. A lot has changed during Mayor Perillo's lifetime. According to App.com, "I'm happy to be here, but I just want to be remembered for doing a good job," Perillo said. "That's most important."

Congratulations to Mayor Perillo and HAPPY BIRTHDAY! Here's to many more and congrats on being the oldest Mayor in the Nation! We know Tinton Falls is better for having you serve the community, God Bless :)

