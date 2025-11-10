New Jersey sunsets just beat out ALL of the other beaches in the country, and we’re so proud!

Get our free mobile app

If you’ve ever watched the sun dip below the horizon on a warm summer night at the Jersey Shore, you already know, our sunsets are something truly special.

New Jersey Sunsets Are Something Special

There’s just nothing like that golden glow across the ocean waves, painting the sky in those beautiful shades of all colors.

A Study That Proves What Locals Already Know

And now, it’s official, New Jersey has one of the best sunset spots in the entire country, according to gourmetmarketing.net and app.com.

A recent study by Gourmet Marketing, a company that specializes in hotel and travel marketing, recently did a study on thousands of travelers’ experiences, photos, and reviews to find the most beautiful sunset beaches across the U.S, according to app.com.

The results? The number one place to see a sunset is right here in New Jersey!

Cape May’s Sunset Beach Tops the Nation

Cape May’s very own Sunset Beach took the top spot for the best place to watch the sun go down, not just in New Jersey, but across America.

That’s right, New Jersey’s little slice of paradise beat out some serious competition from beaches in Florida and California. How amazing is that?

If you’ve ever been to Sunset Beach, you're like me - this doesn't surprise me. It's absolutely a gorgeous spot to catch a sunset.

No Need to Fly South or West, Just Head Down the Parkway

So the next time you’re craving that picture-perfect sunset, skip the plane tickets and head right down the Garden State Parkway.

Seriously, who needs the West Coast when you’ve got the Jersey Shore?

LOOK: These are the best lake towns to live in Stacker examined data from personal finance website WalletHub to determine the best lake towns to live in across the U.S. Gallery Credit: Stacker