America’s BEST Restaurants, Here is New Jersey’s Pick

I think we can all admit that everyone has different tastes and likes when it comes to food. Whether is the food or the service or the atmosphere or even the price or a combination of all those factors. Ask ten food critics their choice for best and you may get ten different answers. So when you look at reviews take it with a grain of salt (pun intended) and probably see for yourself.

That all being said, when I see an article that says "Best in New Jersey" I want to read it because that's a pretty big title. So let's see what Lovefood has to say about the "Best of the Best".

This article from Lovefood was written by Laura Ellis "Every state has so much to offer, from finger-licking barbecue joints and down-home diners to Michelin-starred fine dining restaurants that can compete on the world stage. But we’ve still given this mammoth task a shot, trawling through reviews and awards lists to find the very best eatery each state has to offer."

The restaurant chosen as the best in New Jersey is located in Warren County. It's "James On Main" located in Hackettstown, New Jersey (105 Main St, Hackettstown, NJ 07840). This restaurant receives a lot of positive reviews and this particular article named it as the "best" in the Garden State, definitely worth a trip to investigate.

According to Lovefood, "James on Main’s chef Bill Van Pelt is local to the county – and he makes full use of the region’s ingredients on the restaurant's wood-fired grill. Flavors from around the world grace the eatery's seasonally inspired menu (with prix fixe or tasting options), jumping from Middle Eastern ras el hanout carrots to East Asian miso sweet potato and Mexican árbol chili crema. And, naturally, delicious smoky flavor makes its way into much of the food to really make the most of the bounty New Jersey has to offer."

I'll be taking a drive, if you have dined at James on Main let us know what you thought and what recommendations you might have, :)

