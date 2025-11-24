New Retailers Bringing Fresh Energy to NJ Mall

The American Dream Mall (1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, NJ 07073) has opened 4 new stores, and they have a 5th on the way.

A spokesperson said the clothing giant Abercrombie and Fitch opened on Friday.

The three other stores that have opened include Arabian Oud, Rolife, and Rowan.

According to reports, "the fifth new store, ALO, is slated to open the week before Christmas, an American Dream spokesperson said Wednesday."

The American Dream Mall in New Jersey is a huge shopping and entertainment center where you can shop, eat, and enjoy big attractions all in one place. It has things like an indoor ski slope, a water park, rides, and an ice rink, along with many stores and restaurants. It’s designed to be a fun, all-day destination for families and visitors.

If you are wondering about these new stores, "ALO is a yoga apparel store selling pants, tights, and accessories like handbags." Rolife is "offers do-it-yourself kits so customers can create 3D wooden puzzles, assemble mechanical models, and put together trendy toys." Rowan is "ear piercing" and Arabian Oud is an "international Arabian fragrance chain."

Lots of Entertainmant at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey

DreamWorks Water Park

Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park

Ninja Kidz Action Park

Sesame Street Learn & Play

The Gameroom Powered by Hasbro

New Jersey Hall of Fame

Legoland Discovery Center

Sea Life Aquarium

Big SNOW Ski Hill

Dream Wheel

