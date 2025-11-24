Exciting! 4 New Fantastic Stores Opening at this New Jersey Mall
The American Dream Mall (1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, NJ 07073) has opened 4 new stores, and they have a 5th on the way.
A spokesperson said the clothing giant Abercrombie and Fitch opened on Friday.
The three other stores that have opened include Arabian Oud, Rolife, and Rowan.
According to reports, "the fifth new store, ALO, is slated to open the week before Christmas, an American Dream spokesperson said Wednesday."
The American Dream Mall in New Jersey is a huge shopping and entertainment center where you can shop, eat, and enjoy big attractions all in one place. It has things like an indoor ski slope, a water park, rides, and an ice rink, along with many stores and restaurants. It’s designed to be a fun, all-day destination for families and visitors.
If you are wondering about these new stores, "ALO is a yoga apparel store selling pants, tights, and accessories like handbags." Rolife is "offers do-it-yourself kits so customers can create 3D wooden puzzles, assemble mechanical models, and put together trendy toys." Rowan is "ear piercing" and Arabian Oud is an "international Arabian fragrance chain."
Lots of Entertainmant at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- DreamWorks Water Park
- Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park
- Ninja Kidz Action Park
- Sesame Street Learn & Play
- The Gameroom Powered by Hasbro
- New Jersey Hall of Fame
- Legoland Discovery Center
- Sea Life Aquarium
- Big SNOW Ski Hill
- Dream Wheel
