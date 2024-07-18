Yesterday was the first day of Amazon Prime Day, today it continues. It finally arrived.

For many it's Christmas in July. It's a time to save on electronics, household goods, clothing, sneakers, and so much more. But, we have to be careful of the scammers that take advantage of this two-day shopping holiday spree.

It just happened to me, someone got a hold of my debit card through Amazon and thank goodness my bank caught them and asked if I was making this purchase. It's so invasive, it's absolutely horrible.

Scammers on shopping days like these look for passwords, credit card numbers, bank account information, and more. Unfortunately, when we think we're getting an email from a trusted business like Amazon, we think it's real. Please, be careful. Double check and double check again before you click anything.

The Federal Trade Commission recently has said Amazon was one of the most personated brands in America for 2023. There were over 30,000 Amazon scam reports that shoppers fell for and lost a lot of money because of these awful scams.

New Jerseyans could be the targets for several of these Amazon phishing scams and some other Amazon related scams you might not know about.

Thanks to NordVPN, these are some of the most common scams associated with the Amazon brand.

The 4 Scams Targeting New Jersey Shoppers on Amazon Prime Day

#1 - Fake Tech-Support - These are the fake emails from Amazon that aren't real. Please double check before you click anything. Basically emails that come from Amazon that are a scam will say your Amazon account has been suspended or flagged. Do not click on it. Always check with Amazon to make sure it's real.

#2 - Fake Invoice Scams - These are the fake emails that say you purchased something but you didn't. I feel everyone I know, including me has been targeted by this one. The email says, "your order with amazon.com", and gives you the amount. Thank goodness I never fell for it. But, some friends I know have. Please double check before you click on something.

#3 - Giveaway Scams from Amazon - Be careful not to click on a scam that says "click to claim". Be extremely careful especially since it's Amazon Prime Day, and all the deal days like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Amazon Big Deal Days.

#4 - Off Platform Scams - This one sounds confusing, but it isn't. It's simple, do not pay for your Amazon orders anywhere other than Amazon. And, the official Amazon app. Sometimes you might see you can pay for your item through Venmo or PayPal, just be careful. Or, if an email comes in and says it's easier to pay through one of these ways, instead of at the official Amazon website, it's a scam.

