Amazon is making a big change to the way its popular Prime membership works, and many shoppers may soon find themselves paying more in New Jersey.

How the New Rule Affects New Jersey Shoppers

For years, some subscribers have been able to extend free shipping perks to friends or relatives living outside of their home through a feature called “Prime Invitee.” That option, however, is about to disappear, according to cnn.com.

Beginning October 1st, 2025, Amazon will officially retire the Prime Invitee program. This means that only those within the same household will be able to share certain Prime benefits.

Anyone who currently uses a friend’s or extended family member’s account for free delivery will need to purchase their own membership to continue enjoying the service.

Prime has long been known for offering more than just free two-day shipping. Members also get access to Prime Video, exclusive discounts, and special shopping events like Prime Day.

With this change, Amazon is essentially drawing a line between households and making sure every user directly pays for their own membership.

Why Amazon Is Making This Change

The move is likely aimed at boosting revenue and curbing account sharing, similar to how streaming platforms have tightened rules on password sharing.

Keep Reading: The Unexpected Worst Town in New Jersey

For those who rely heavily on quick deliveries, Prime is so worth it.

In New Jersey, where online shopping has become a staple for busy households, the change could push more residents to weigh the true value of their membership. Whether it’s for faster shipping or access to entertainment, Amazon Prime’s new rules are sure to spark fresh conversations about convenience and cost across the Garden State.

QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos? How well do you know the logos of 50 of the world's most famous companies? Keep scrolling to see if you can guess which icon belongs to which brand.