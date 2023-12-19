Amazing! So Many Christmas Inflatables in this Toms River Neighborhood

If you know of an address in Ocean County that has a large display of Christmas inflatables, please, let me know. Kids love the Christmas inflatables.

So, I have a friend that has the most adorable three-year-old and she loves Christmas inflatables. I said to her I'm going to ask around and find the house in Ocean County with the most Christmas inflatables. I finally found the most inflatables a three-year-old- and a 52-year-old loves.

Sue Moll, Townsquare Media Sue Moll, Townsquare Media loading...

I just couldn't believe how many inflatables were at this one house. Then I found another house, well I think three houses in a cul-de-sac with so many inflatables, it is unbelievable.

Where are the most Christmas inflatables I Have Ever Seen in Ocean County?

There are two locations I found. One is on the corner of Vaughn Avenue and Windsor Avenue in Toms River. The other one is in a cul-de-sac on E. Earl Court in Toms River.

One of these locations has close to 50 and the other around 80 or more. It's crazy and so cool to look at.

It's about making memories. There's nothing better than driving around the neighborhood with the family. It is FREE and it's time spent together. If your neighborhood looks anything like mine, you're in for a real treat.

You know how much I love doing this with my family. Lots of times it's just me and my husband driving around looking at the Christmas lights and playing Christmas music.

I would love to see your amazing Christmas light displays. If you or someone you know has a lot of inflatables, please email me sue.moll@townsquaremedia.com. Driving around this year, there are so many gorgeous decorated houses throughout Ocean County.

Check Out All These Fun Christmas Inflatables in Toms River, NJ