Amazing: New Jersey Weatherman Saves Woman From Hurricane Helene

New Jersey Weatherman Saves Woman From Hurricane Helene

It is fast becoming one of the worst hurricanes in recent years with over 100 fatalities now and counting. Billions of dollars in damage have devastated sections of the South Eastern United States. Hurricane Helene has left millions with food, water, and shelter.

Many of you saw former President Donald Trump on location in Georgia to see the damage Helene left behind and to bring much-needed supplies, but so much more is needed.

CLICK HERE to donate to Samaritan's Purse and help those who have been devastated by Hurricane Helene. If you can please help out the victims of this terrible storm.

There is a “good” story (and I’m sure others) that came out of this tragedy. A woman was rescued during Hurricane Helene and the story involves a New Jersey Meteorologist.

According to Patch, “As waters from Hurricane Helene rose, FOX Weather meteorologist Bob Van Dillen was reporting live from Atlanta when he heard a woman crying for help from her stranded car. The New Jersey native had already called 911 to get first responders to the scene, and tried to reassure the woman that help was on the way. But as his live shot continued, Van Dillen realized the woman, who was trapped in the vehicle, needed help immediately — and told the anchors back in the studio that he was going in to get her.”

Van Dillen rescued the woman from her car sand carried her on his back through chest high water and got her to safety. An amazing display of the human spirit to help others in need.

According to Patch, “Van Dillen said he gave the woman one of his shirts, and she sat in the FOX Weather car for a while to warm up. The woman's husband later came to pick her up.”

Bob Van Dillen has been with FOX Weather since July of 2023. Van Dillen graduated from Randolph High School in Morris County, New Jersey. Way to go Bob J

