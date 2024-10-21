This Is The Most Amazing Library In New Jersey

A major publication has named their choice for the most impressive library in New Jersey.

If you love books then you yearn for the years of the heyday of libraries, and there are still beautiful ones in the nation.

Who better than Reader's Digest to scope out the most impressive libraries in the United States?

The Most Incredible Libraries In America

They took the time to search high and low in each state to find the most amazing libraries America has to offer.

They chose a library for each state and the one they picked out for the Garden State is one you might be able to guess, even if you don't know it by name.

When you think of the most well-known institutions of higher learning in New Jersey, Princeton University is among the first names that come to mind.

And the library at Princeton University known as Firestone Library is one of the most impressive in America and made this exclusive list.

The article points to the fact that Firestone Library has more books per enrolled student than any other university library in America.

The library serves as the main library on the campus for students. It also houses the incredible Special Collections rare books and manuscripts department. It is also home to the Cotsen Children's Library.

The Firestone Library is located at 1 Washington Road in Princeton, and many of the sections of the library are accessible to the public.

