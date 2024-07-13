5 of the Most Amazing Lakes in New Jersey to Check Out this Summer

Cool down at one of these beautiful lakes this summer.

New Jersey comes a live in spring and summer.

Families in the Garden State love going to the beach and being outside and there's so much to do in this area.

We think of the beautiful beaches and all the fun at our boardwalks, but what about our beautiful lakes? They are absolutely gorgeous in New Jersey.

Kayaking and paddleboarding has become so popular. These gorgeous lakes are a great place for these activities when it gets warmer. Did you know fishing is the number one activity in New Jersey? Fishing at one of these beautiful lakes is a great family activity.

What are the 5 best and most beautiful lakes in New Jersey?

Hooks Creek Lake in Cheesequake State Park - Matawan, NJ

Cheesequake State Park is a small, quaint area but so many things to do for the whole family. Camping is available at this state park, swimming, kayak tours, mountain biking, etc. There are playgrounds and restrooms with changing areas by the lake.

Lake Hopatcong - Landing, NJ

Lake Hopatcong is absolutely gorgeous, you have to check it out. It is New Jersey's largest freshwater lake, according to jcfamilies.com. There is so much to do at this lake in New Jersey from fishing, water sports, kayaking, boating, etc. Swimming is permitted in the summer with lifeguards are on duty. If you've never been to this lake it is a real treat, I love it.

Lake Carnegie - Princeton, NJ

Lake Carnegie is a privately owned lake in New Jersey and it's exclusive for the Princeton University rowing team, but you can fish and of course, picnic along this beautiful lake.

Farrington Lake - Milltown, NJ

Farrington Lake is a freshwater reservoir. You can swim and fish in the summertime months at this lake.

Lake Lenape - Andover, NJ

Lake Lenape is a great New Jersey lake for picnicking, fishing, and kayaking.

