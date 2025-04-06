All New Jersey Target Stores Will Be Closed for One Day

Shopping on-line has become popular, but sometimes it feels so good to walk through a big box store and pick things out and put them in my shopping cart. I'm so grateful for the stores with convenient hours that I can run out to, incase I need something fast.

The brick and mortar stores are still so needed.

What happens when we hear one of our favorite stores is closing, at least for one day.

One of New Jersey's favorites has confirmed they will be closing all their stores in New Jersey, for one day.

Target stores in New Jersey will be closing for one day.

All 52 Target stores will be closing Sunday April 20th.

If you're not sure why that date, unlike Christmas that falls on December 25th every year, Easter Sunday's date changes each year. All Target stores will be closed on Sunday, April 20th for Easter. This year it seems Easter is so late.

This is what I love when retailers close down and give their employees some time with family and friends. Thanks to Taste of Home, Target is one of the major retailers planning to give their employees a full 24 hours of downtime to celebrate and spend time with their families.

If you're waiting until the last minute to grab the Easter baskets and plastic eggs, make sure you do it on Saturday, April 19th. All New Jersey Targets will be closed on Easter.

I am a little surprised, I don't know why I'm surprised but Walmart is not closed on Easter, they are open. Retail employees need some time off, also. But, I'm sure some hope to work on holidays because maybe there is an incentive to make more money.

Some grocery stores at the Jersey Shore are open on Easter with shorter hours, and some might be closed. Check the hours on the door as you're walking in or out.

