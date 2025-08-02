Waterparks have surged in popularity, and it’s easy to see why. As temperatures heat up and families look for ways to cool off, these splash-filled wonderlands offer a fun, affordable escape. With slides, lazy rivers, wave pools, and kid-friendly play zones, waterparks provide something for every age and bravery. Add in some Instagram photos, and it’s no surprise waterparks are making waves again in 2025.

Get our free mobile app

Your Own Private Pool Paradise

Imagine skipping the crowded waterpark lines and stepping into your private oasis. This standout Airbnb in New Jersey features a heated saltwater pool, multiple game tables, and a vibe that feels more like a boutique resort than a rental.

Whether you're traveling with family, friends, or simply seeking an unforgettable escape, this spot seamlessly blends fun, comfort, and luxury, making it the perfect staycation destination in 2025.

Luxury Meets Fun in the Garden State

According to a recent article from "Only In Your State", there is a New Jersey Airbnb that includes its own "saltwater" pool, so no need for beach badges! "If you’ve never tried a saltwater pool, it’s gentler on your skin and just feels good to swim in. Around it, you’ll find a spacious deck, lounge chairs, a hammock, and even an outdoor fridge and TV next to the grill. It’s set up so you can spend the whole day outside."

In addition, if you have enough sun, you can take a break indoors and play some great games. The home includes a full-size ping pong table and a pool table.

Another highlight is the lagoon. You can walk right out the back door and be at the water’s edge.

Read More: We Have The Cheapest Place In New Jersey To Buy A House in 2025

Summer Shawn Michaels loading...

This Airbnb is located in Berkeley Township, Ocean County, New Jersey. CLICK HERE for booking information.

More Summertime Fun Below

LOOK: 13 North American amusement parks growing the most in popularity Stacker used Themed Entertainment Association and AECOM data to list the 13 North American theme parks with the most visitor growth from 2021 to 2022. Gallery Credit: Stacker