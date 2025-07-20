New Jersey is such a fun and interesting place to live. From the beaches to the history, we’ve got it all.

But did you know we also have some seriously spooky abandoned spots right here in Ocean and Monmouth County?

Forgotten by Time, But Not by Fear

I was shocked to find out how many creepy old buildings and forgotten places are nearby, especially in Toms River! I had no clue. Our state is full of rich history, and some of that history is hiding in plain sight in the form of abandoned structures.

Are These Places Haunted? Locals Think So

Now, I’ll be honest, these places freak me out a little. There’s one near where I live, between Ocean Gate and Bayville (locals will argue which town it’s actually in). It’s this old, empty building that gives me the chills every time I drive by. It looks like something out of a horror movie!

Are You Brave Enough to Explore These Haunting Ruins?

Some of these places could be the perfect setting for a haunted house—especially during Halloween. And honestly, I wouldn’t be surprised if a few of them were really haunted.

Urban Legends Start in Places Like This

One spot that really caught my eye was mentioned on OnlyInYourState.com, a group of abandoned silos in Toms River. They’re just a short walk from the road and are super popular with urban explorers. People even climb inside to take photos! Not much is known about them, but it’s believed they once stored sand and gravel.

If you’re feeling brave, you can find the trail and go check them out for yourself. Just don’t forget your camera, and maybe bring a friend!

