A Spectacular Drive-Thru Holiday Light Show in Waretown, NJ

More and more holiday light drive-thru spectaculars are becoming so popular.

This is an awesome idea for a fun way to raise money. You know how much I love these beautiful holiday light spectacular drive-thrus. It is a fun way to spend time with the family, the whole family. It doesn't matter the age of your kids, they will love it.

Get our free mobile app

The Township of Ocean and Waretown Volunteer Fire Company thought this would be a terrific idea to raise money for a fundraiser. It starts this weekend, the holiday light spectacular, and runs a couple of weekends leading up to Christmas.

The Holiday Light Spectacular is located at Corliss Park Lake, 182 Wells Mills Road, Waretown. The Volunteer Fire Company is calling it a Display Fundraiser, I love this.

tevarak, getty images tevarak, getty images loading...

The dates for the Holiday Light Spectacular Drive-Thru:

The "Holiday Light Spectacular" drive-thru display takes place at 182 Wells Mills Rd on Friday December 8th, Saturday December 9th, Friday December 15th, and Saturday December 16th - 6 pm - 9:30.

If you've never been to a holiday light drive-thru, it's something you will love. Pile everyone in the car and check out the lights. The price for this Holiday Light Spectacular Drive-Thru is $15/car and truck. It doesn't matter how many people are in your car, it's $15.

The Waretown Volunteer Fire Company on Facebook said there were a lot of sponsors for this great event, lots of community businesses coming together and hoping to raise money for this great volunteer fire company. This is an incredible way to show community support while enjoying all the lights of the drive-thru with your family.

LOOK: Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past century Stacker compiled a list of toy crazes from the past 100 years. Gallery Credit: Jennnifer Billock