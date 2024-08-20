A Jersey Shore Fan Favorite is Closing in New Jersey, There is Some Good News Though

When we go on vacation with family, we usually have traditions that make the vacation wonderful every year. This is a place where lots of families started their day and always made memories at the Jersey Shore.

I know so many people that love to take their vacation right here in New Jersey and have many traditions every year. If it's baked goods, that perfect spot on the beach, or favorite ice cream cone, the Jersey Shore is a perfect place to make memories.

When it comes to bakeries in Ocean County, we have the best. There are so many traditions and memories from our very own Lavallette with that crumb cake to die for.

This is a favorite bakery for everyone that travels to Lavallette and surrounding Jersey Shore towns on the island.

From Colonial Bakery Facebook Page: "To our valued customers and friends: "We regret to inform you despite our unwavering dedication to serving you, after this summer our lease at our “South” location (1906 Grand Central Ave Lavallette) will not be renewed by the landlord. While we are deeply disappointed by this decision, we want to assure you that it is unrelated to our commitment to serving you for the past 25 years in this location."

"We sincerely thank the Kelly Family and the opportunity they gave to us to continue the tradition of serving Lavallette with quality baked goods.

Despite this setback, a new second location will be opening summer 2025! Stay tuned for more updates about the new location and opening dates. Our “North” location just a mile north at the corner of Rt35N and Joseph Street will continue business as usual."

