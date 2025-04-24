A Huge Thank You to the Firefighters for Saving Our Ocean County, New Jersey Communities

*Huge THANK YOU to our brave men and women firefighters in New Jersey

The devastating fire, Jones Road Fire that consumed Southern Ocean County yesterday is a massive and the state's largest wildfire this season, according to the NJ Forest Fire Service.

The Fire is only 10% contained as firefighters have worked all night. We can't thank these amazing people enough. Lacey Police have announced this morning, additional evacuations are not expected. And most people that were evacuated from their homes in Ocean Township and Lacey Township, can go home.

There are challenging conditions with the ongoing drought, our firefighters continue to contain the blaze that's taking over acres and acres of New Jersey.

Firefighters from around the state of New Jersey have come to help with this massive fire.

Keep Reading: Update on the Southern Ocean County Wildfires

The community's gratitude is immeasurable. It's a heartfelt huge thank you to all these amazing men and women who worked tirelessly, risking their own safety to protect our homes and lives. Firefighters will always amaze me for their commitment to our safety for the community. For EVERYTHING YOU DO, I say THANK YOU.

Just a couple of grateful "Thank YOU to all the firefighters" from Ocean County residents:

Jenny in Forked River - Thank you so much for helping me with my pets.

Sal and Andria in Lacey Township - Thank you for your heroism. You saved my house.

Lori S in Barnegat - Thank you, thank you, thank you.

For the latest updates on the Jones Road Forest Fire, download the 92.7 WOBM APP.

Get our free mobile app

Frightening scenes of the Jones Road Wildfire The smoke from the Jones Road Wildfire in a forest of Ocean County on April 22, 2025, could be seen for miles, including from the coast. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5