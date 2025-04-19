*New Jerseyans love their coffee

Coffee, it's the way to wake up for most New Jerseyans. What's your favorite blend?

Black coffee, maybe milk and sugar, everyone starts their day differently, but I'm definitely one that does not start her day with a coffee. I've never had it. However, I love the smell.

My partner in the morning on 92.7 WOBM, Shawn Michaels loves his coffee. He would probably choose coffee over anything else.

Have you ever thought about the big coffee shops, the coffee chains that constantly have a line in their drive-thru, especially in the morning when we are rushed to get to work. There's always a line when I'm running late to get somewhere.

One of New Jersey's favorite coffee chains made worst list

*Starbucks - Surprising - Brilliant marketing. I guess it's cool to grab a Starbucks, is the coffee really that great?

We have so many cute cafes in New Jersey. I might not love coffee, but I am a favorite of coffee houses. We have so many family owned coffee places here at the Jersey Shore, we are lucky. To throw out a name that everyone seems to love is Lava Java in Lavallette.

Coffee is like pizza or your favorite restaurant. Everyone has a favorite place they go. It might be a coffee chain, and that's ok. If you love it and it helps you wake up in the morning, that's all you need. If it's an espresso, iced coffee with caramel, or just a black coffee with a little bit of milk, enjoy that first cup of coffee tomorrow morning.

