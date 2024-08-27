A Beautiful 18-Mile Long Island You Need To Visit In New Jersey

There are still several weeks of summer left, and fall is always a beautiful time here in the Garden State, so you have a lot of time to come and enjoy a lovely part of our country on the East Coast. If you live in various parts of New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware, etc., a place you should have on your list is Ocean County, New Jersey. This is a beautiful stretch of island life that's 18 miles along the Atlantic Ocean.

According to an article by islands.com, "The prestigious title of the Garden State might have people believing this Mid-Atlantic state might only be worth visiting for its flora. Despite its true, albeit somewhat misleading moniker, real insiders know that New Jersey is best known for its beautiful beaches. New Jersey's 130-mile shoreline rivals that of its neighbors, packing in notable towns from north to south."

In the islands.com piece, they gushed over all the available offerings on Long Beach Island in Ocean County, New Jersey. I have spent many years enjoying LBI and it is a beautiful stretch of island that is a cozy, quiet, beautiful place for families to enjoy beach life and lots of fun.

Islands.com said "What this skinny barrier island boasts in shoreline — 18 miles, to be exact — it offers tenfold in family fun and activities. It might be cliché to say, but Long Beach Island has it all. While the picture-perfect white sands may call to parents, thrilling rides and themed mini-golf courses might widen the eyes of the family's younger members."

Have you made it to LBI this summer? What are you waiting for? Visit the iconic Barnegat Lighthouse State Park, enjoy the many fantastic restaurants and eateries, explore shopping at the beautiful Bay Village, have family fun at fantastic Fantasy Island, or simply spend time on the beautiful beaches along the Atlantic Ocean. There is of course plenty of boating and fishing too. You can even jump on the ferry and boat to the mainland and visit the historic Tuckerton Seaport. See you on LBI :)

