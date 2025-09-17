New Jersey has no shortage of personality.

From shore towns packed with boardwalk fun to historic cities steeped in culture, the Garden State offers a little of everything.

But let’s be honest, some towns have a reputation for being just a bit more polished, private, and proud of themselves than others. Whether it’s multimillion-dollar homes, elite schools, or a strong sense of exclusivity, these communities are often labeled “snobby.” With a little help from chatgpt, the snobbiest towns in New Jersey, and it didn't disappoint.

Here are nine towns that stand out for their mix of prestige and privilege.

SHORT HILLS

Short Hills is often considered the crown jewel of suburban wealth in New Jersey. The community is known for its lavish estates, pristine streets, and access to one of the state’s most upscale shopping centers. With schools that consistently rank among the best and property values that climb sky-high, it’s a place where luxury feels like the norm.

ALPINE

If privacy had a capital in New Jersey, it would be Alpine. Tucked along the Palisades, this town is dotted with sprawling gated properties that often belong to celebrities, CEOs, and other members of the ultra-wealthy. Homes here sell for tens of millions, and the air of exclusivity is part of its identity.

PRINCETON

Princeton may be best known for its Ivy League university, but the entire town carries an air of academic prestige and cultural refinement. Historic homes, tree-lined streets, boutique shopping, and a bustling arts scene add to the atmosphere. While beautiful, the intellectual pride that comes with the territory sometimes tips into elitism.

RUMSON

Perched along the Navesink River, Rumson combines coastal beauty with luxury living. Its residents enjoy yacht clubs, waterfront estates, and a lifestyle that feels straight out of a glossy magazine. Many Wall Street professionals settle here, making it a hub of wealth and influence.

SADDLE RIVER

Saddle River is the definition of quiet luxury. Wide-open spaces and private properties give the area an almost country-like feel, though the homes themselves are anything but modest. Between horse farms and custom-built mansions, the town caters to those who prefer seclusion paired with opulence.

SUMMIT

Summit blends small-town charm with an unmistakably upscale vibe. The downtown area is filled with high-end shops and eateries, while the residential streets are lined with grand Victorian and Colonial homes. It’s a commuter haven for professionals working in New York City, and the pride residents take in their community sometimes comes across as a bit buttoned-up.

MENDHAM

Steeped in history and brimming with stately homes, Mendham exudes old-money sophistication. The town has long attracted prominent political and business figures, adding to its image of exclusivity. With its picturesque countryside and tucked-away estates, Mendham’s reputation for being selective is well-earned.

CHATHAM

Chatham has the feel of a storybook suburb, complete with top-rated schools, tidy streets, and family-friendly parks. Beneath the charm, however, is a strong sense of prestige. The community is highly sought after, and its residents are proud of the standards they’ve set—sometimes a little too proud.

COLTS NECK

Colts Neck offers a blend of rural beauty and high-end living. Known for equestrian culture, wide-open landscapes, and sprawling estates, the town has also attracted its fair share of celebrities over the years. It’s quiet, refined, and one of the Garden State’s most enviable addresses.

Calling a town “snobby” can sound harsh, but in New Jersey, it often just means the community values status, success, and exclusivity.

From riverfront estates to ivy-covered campuses, these nine towns represent the state’s most polished side. Whether you admire their charm or find them a little over the top, there’s no denying they hold a special, and sometimes intimidating, place in the Garden State.