9 Baby Names That Are Now Banned in New Jersey

Sometimes there is pressure naming a baby. It's an exciting time and picking a name can be stressful.

Do we name the baby after a family member? Do we make it a unique name? Will his or her name be a popular name in their class? Then it's about the nicknames, see there's a lot to think about.

There are some things you should think of and I don't mean to make it more stressful for you but I had no idea some names are banned from New Jersey.

On this list, there are some, let's just say, different names that are banned in New Jersey and beyond. Thanks to The Bump, several states have their own set of rules and regulations when it comes to naming your baby. New Jersey's rules: "New Jersey bans parents from naming their child an obscenity. Numbers and symbols are also prohibited."

There are nine baby names that have been banned from the legal system in America. Some are not surprising, but maybe to some?

9 Baby Names Banned in New Jersey

King

canva canva loading...

Queen

canva canva loading...

Santa Claus

canva canva loading...

III

canva canva loading...

@

canva canva loading...

Adolf Hitler

canva canva loading...

Jesus Christ

canva canva loading...

Messiah

canva canva loading...

Majesty

canva canva loading...

There are interesting rules and names that are banned from all states. Some states if parents can't agree on a first name, none will be listed on the birth certificate until both parents sign an agreement or a court selects a name for them.

LOOK: Movies and TV shows casting in New Jersey Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Stacker