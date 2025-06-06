We know we're from New Jersey and we love it. We have a lot here in New Jersey and we have a lot of words we use especially while driving in New Jersey, LOL.

The beaches, the best restaurants, boardwalks, lakes, and everything else, including eight words that you'll only understand if you live here in the Garden State.

I moved to New Jersey about 27 years ago and I'm so happy I did. New Jersey is a tough state, we care so deeply, and WE only know these five words that make us NJ.

It's so true that only New Jersians would understand these. So many of my family members from Pennsylvania come to New Jersey for a vacation, but will never understand unless you live here full-time in New Jersey.

What Makes New Jersey Language So Unique?

These eight words are the best that every Garden Stater will understand, according to onlyinyourstate.com: IF YOU KNOW YOU KNOW!

Why These 8 Words Matter to Every New Jerseyan?

#1 - Benny - We often talk about the Bennies. When we say "Benny" it's not a great word but every New Jersian knows exactly what we're talking about. It's for all those north Jersey and New York area residents who flock to the Jersey Shore in the summer, mainly.

#2 - Shoobie - Just like a Benny, usually used in the South Jersey Shore Beaches and it's from the visitors that take day trips to the shore and bringing lunch in a shoe box, according to onlyinyourstate.com.

#3 - Pork Roll - We know it's PORK ROLL, at least at the Jersey Shore.

#4 - Jughandle - Making a left hand turn in New Jersey at a circle or intersection.

#5 - Tomato Pie - It's all about the sauce with a Tomato Pie. It's a New Jersey thing.

#6 - Disco Fries - It's the glorious fries with cheese and a brown gravy over golden yellow French fries. Any diner in New Jersey will have these fantastic New Jersey treat.

#7 - The Boss - Bruce Springsteen is New Jersey's very own. We don't love to share him, but I guess we have to.

#8 - AC - New Jerseyans always say AC for Atlantic City. No one else does, just us living in New Jersey.

