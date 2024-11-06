7 Items Bought in New Jersey from Amazon are Under a Recall

I know New Jerseyans love a good deal. Black Friday sales are right around the corner and some sales have been posted to Amazon as recently as this past weekend to gear us up for the holdiays. Along with Black Friday sales, Cyber Monday is approaching us fast.

Wow, According to Numerator, more than 35,500 households bought something through the online retail giant during their two day promotion. Over 180,000 individual items were sold.

The top item bought on Amazon's Prime Day, which was a couple of months ago, was Amazon's Fire TV Stick. Along with that huge item, protein shakes, Glad trash bags, and more were on top of the list of top products bought those two days.

I'm hoping you scored some great deals and I hope the products that arrived at your door do not pose a risk to health or safety, we all hope that when we buy things, especially online. I will be doing the majority of Christmas shopping on-line.

According to The Verge reports the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recently revealed that Amazon has done a poor job of informing customers when products they purchased through the site have been recalled.

According to the report, Amazon sold faulty carbon monoxide detectors, hair dryers that posed a shock risk, and children’s pajamas that did not meet flammability safety standards that were all products sold through third-party sellers.

The CPSC issued recalls for these products, but Amazon’s notification to customers who purchased them simply said there may be a potential safety issue. That led to CPSC filing a lawsuit against Amazon.

As the lawsuit made its way through court, Amazon didn’t think they should be responsible for recalls associated with products sold through third-party sellers on their platform. Ultimately, Amazon was told they are responsible for issuing those recalls just a couple of months ago.

5 Amazon Items That Are Under Recall

#1 - Atomi Smart Heaters

Name of Product: Atomi Smart Heaters Hazard: May power on without user input leading to fire and burn risks

#2 - Hatch Rest Baby Sound Machine Adapters Name of Product: Power Adapters sold with Rest 1st Generation sound machines Hazard: Housing around AC Power adapter may come off when pulling adapter from wall. Exposed power prongs could lead to a shock risk for users.

#3 - SWOMOG Children’s Two-Piece Pajama Sets Name of Product: SWOMOG Children’s Two-Piece Pajama Sets Hazard: PJs made in China do not meet USA's product flammability standards for kid's sleepwear. Could lead to a burn hazard for kids.

#4 - Baseus Magnetic Wireless Charging Power Banks Name of Product: Baseus Magnetic Wireless Charging Power Banks Hazard: Internal battery may overheat leading risk of fire

#5 - LED Light-up Jelly Ring Toys Name of Product: LED Light-up Jelly Ring Toys Hazard: Product violates federal regulations for battery-operated toys as it contains a button cell battery that can be accessed without tools. This could cause serious injuries like internal chemical burns or death if ingested.

Dyna Care Baby Powder and Colsen Fire Pits were just added to the list of recalls in New Jersey, please check to see if you ordered any of these products and get in contact with Amazon.

