7 Fun Family Activities to Do in New Jersey This Winter

Uncover the winter wonders of New Jersey! From snow tubing at American Dream Mall to indoor water fun at Big Kahuna Water Park.

New Jersey is the best, especially in the summer with the beach and boardwalk, but what about winter?

So many of you wrote me and gave me these great ideas and I can't thank you enough. Ice Skating was also on the list and I have to agree, this is always fun. Great Ice Skating is always found in Toms River at Winding River.

Winter can be fun in New Jersey with so many little quaint New Jersey shore towns and most lights are up all year round. From Cape May to Smithville and so many more towns north, we have the best state for visiting in the summer, fall, spring, and winter.

The American Dream Mall looks amazing. So many of my friends have gone and they tell me all about it. There is something for everyone in this mall. From kids to Mom and Dad and Grandma, it seems amazing.

It's a long day at the mall so get ready and there's a lot to do so that means money and more money Mom and Dad. Have you seen the amazing snow tubing and skiing hill inside the mall? WOW!

I used to go to Sahara Sams in Berlin and the name has changed to Big Kahuna's Water Park. It's so much fun and it's a way to enjoy the pools and slides during a cold day in New Jersey. It's a giant indoor water park. Families have so much fun here.

7 Fun Family Things to do in the winter in New Jersey

ADVENTURE AQUARIUM

Sharks, hippos, frogs, and so much more. This is an incredible aquarium. The whole family will love it. 1 Riverside Drive, Camden, NJ

SNOW TUBING This is always a fun-filled day with the family. Campgaw Mountain Ski Area, 200 Campgaw Road, Mahwah, NJ

The ARCADES Head to an arcade on the boardwalk. Most arcades are open all winter long and they're a lot of fun in the winter and less busy. These two arcades I love, Lucky Leo's and Casino Pier / Seaside Heights Boardwalk, Seaside Heights, NJ

SNOWSHOEING AND SLEDDING From what I hear, this place is the perfect place for Snowshoeing and sledding. Tenafly Nature Center 313 Hudson Avenue, Tenafly, NJ

LIBERTY SCIENCE CENTER There is so much to see and do at the Liberty Science Center. It's one of the coolest places I've been to in New Jersey. Liberty State Park, 222 Jersey City Blvd., Jersey City, NJ

Big Kahuna's Water Park I love this place. The whole family will love this place, when it's cold outside, it's warm inside Big Kahuna. Water slides, a lazy river, and so much more. It used to be Sahara Sam's. Big Kahuna's Water Park NJ, 535 NJ 73, West Berlin, NJ

JENKINSON'S AQUARIUM A trip to Jenkinson's / Pt. Pleasant Beach, NJ is always fun. It's an adorable aquarium and they have the most penguins you'll ever see.

