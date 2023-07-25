Was it You? Someone in Monmouth County, NJ, Just Won $1 Million
Mondays are a lot better when you win $1 million.
Now, I've never actually had an opportunity to experience that situation, but I think it's safe to say getting a seven-digit check (before taxes) makes things a lot easier.
Officials with the New Jersey Lottery said one Powerball ticket matched all five white balls drawn Monday night, making that slip of paper worth $1 million.
Winning numbers
The winning numbers for the Monday, July 24th, drawing were 03, 04, 12, 28 and 49. The Red Power Ball number was 25; the Power Play was 2X.
Winning location
That winning $1 million ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven store on Route 35 at Laurel Avenue in Holmdel.
Big bucks
Another mega jackpot is up for grabs tonight. With no big winner recently, the Mega Millions jackpot sits at $820 million for the 11 PM drawing.
