Was it You? Someone in Monmouth County, NJ, Just Won $1 Million

Powerball card (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ)

Mondays are a lot better when you win $1 million.

Now, I've never actually had an opportunity to experience that situation, but I think it's safe to say getting a seven-digit check (before taxes) makes things a lot easier.

Officials with the New Jersey Lottery said one Powerball ticket matched all five white balls drawn Monday night, making that slip of paper worth $1 million.

Winning numbers

The winning numbers for the Monday, July 24th, drawing were 03, 04, 12, 28 and 49. The Red Power Ball number was 25; the Power Play was 2X.

Winning location

That winning $1 million ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven store on Route 35 at Laurel Avenue in Holmdel.

7-Eleven in Holmdel NJ - Photo: Google Maps
Big bucks

Another mega jackpot is up for grabs tonight. With no big winner recently, the Mega Millions jackpot sits at $820 million for the 11 PM drawing.

Recent big lottery wins in NJ

