60 Rite Aid Stores Marked To Close In New Jersey

New Jersey Is Among the States with the Most Rite Aid Closures in America

We have heard about the problems that pharmacy chain Rite Aid faces and how bankruptcy affects the chain. Stores are closing, and New Jersey has made the Top 5 list for most closures in America. According to Newsweek, 1,240 Rite Aid stores are slated for closure

In a recent article by Bernadette Giacomazzo for RetailWire, she examined where closures are going to be for Rite Aid around America. "Rite Aid filed for bankruptcy for a second time earlier this month. Despite the store’s promise to remain open despite the filing, the retailer has announced that it will be closing all locations remaining in its inventory."

Here is the list of states affected with closings:

347 stores in California

345 stores in Pennsylvania

178 stores in New York

95 stores in Washington

60 stores in New Jersey

48 stores in New Hampshire

48 stores in Oregon

31 stores in Virginia

29 stores in Delaware

23 stores in Maryland

15 stores in Connecticut

8 stores in Idaho

5 stores in Vermont

4 stores in Massachusetts

4 stores in Ohio

California leads the way with nearly 400 closures. New Jersey is at #5 with 60 Rite Aid stores set to close. "Rite Aid store closures are happening in waves, with some closing immediately and others closing in the coming months. Liquidation notices began appearing at numerous locations as early as May 1, and staff at certain sites have been warned that their stores will close by the end of May or early June."

No further word on the New Jersey locations here in the Garden State.

