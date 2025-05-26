60 Rite Aid Stores Marked To Close In New Jersey
New Jersey Is Among the States with the Most Rite Aid Closures in America
We have heard about the problems that pharmacy chain Rite Aid faces and how bankruptcy affects the chain. Stores are closing, and New Jersey has made the Top 5 list for most closures in America. According to Newsweek, 1,240 Rite Aid stores are slated for closure
Here is the list of states affected with closings:
- 347 stores in California
- 345 stores in Pennsylvania
- 178 stores in New York
- 95 stores in Washington
- 60 stores in New Jersey
- 48 stores in New Hampshire
- 48 stores in Oregon
- 31 stores in Virginia
- 29 stores in Delaware
- 23 stores in Maryland
- 15 stores in Connecticut
- 8 stores in Idaho
- 5 stores in Vermont
- 4 stores in Massachusetts
- 4 stores in Ohio
California leads the way with nearly 400 closures. New Jersey is at #5 with 60 Rite Aid stores set to close. "Rite Aid store closures are happening in waves, with some closing immediately and others closing in the coming months. Liquidation notices began appearing at numerous locations as early as May 1, and staff at certain sites have been warned that their stores will close by the end of May or early June."
No further word on the New Jersey locations here in the Garden State.
